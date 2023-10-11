Unlock all vinyls present in Lies of P it will be essential to obtain a coveted gold trophy, but to do so we will have to complete the game more than once: in this guide we will see all the steps to obtain each vinyl present in Lies of P.

There are 16 vinyls available in total and their reproduction will allow us to restore our humanity (if we have lied too often) and to unlock one of the three endings of the game, which we talked about in a specific guide.

ATTENTION: As you continue reading you will inevitably encounter spoilers on the plot of Lies of P. We invite you to continue with this awareness.

How to get all vinyls: first game

Apartment on viale dell’Esilio: proceeding along the street of the roofs we will come to see a woman at the window (or rather, her silhouette). We complete the mission of the woman in the window by bringing her the broken baby doll that we will find at the town hall, and by lying (saying that she is a beautiful little girl) we will get the first vinyl of her.

Library of the Cathedral of San Frangelico: the first time you enter it, talk to Sister Cecile (in the room near the Stargazer). Continue through the area until you get the Holy Mark in the safe, bring it to him immediately. Return to her after you defeat the archbishop, read the document on the ground to get the vinyl.

Malum District: Reach the traveling merchant inside the Red Lobster Inn.: to do so you will have to climb the staircase located in front of the shortcut between the inn and the Stargazer (the main door in short). The merchant will sell the vinyl at the price of 3800 Ergo.

Estella Opera House: Before obtaining this vinyl, you will need to make sure you own the item Red Applewhich you can buy from Polendina to the hotel for 1000 Ergo (find our guide to Polendina and Pulcinella’s shop upgrades here). At this point enter Adelina’s room, which can be found by continuing on the right staircase once you enter (be careful of the enemies, and of the small door which is very small). Talk to her and give the apple to the actress. Return to the room after defeating the Puppet King, where you will find her lying on the floor, analyze her body to obtain the vinyl.

Conference Room of the Great Exhibition: Once you have defeated the Champion Victor, when asked, give the Cat and the Fox (who you will find a little further on) a gold sequin to get the vinyl.

Hotel Krat: Talk to Belle in the Grand Exhibition Gallery to have her move to Hotel Krat (she will go there when you defeat Victor). After defeating the Green Swamp monster and having accessed the “new” Krat station, you can talk to Belle again at the hotel and she will ask you to find her missing partner, right at the station. You will and you will realize that she is turning into a monster. Go back to her and lie that he died fighting to get the vinyl.

Hermit’s Cave (here how to unlock this secret location): Defeat the elite enemy at the end of the area and he will drop the vinyl.

Hotel Krat: once Alidoro has been killed, have Venigni decipher the encrypted cylinder you obtained: at this point read the description in the appropriate menu and talk to Eugénie, choosing the dialogue line “I think he was just a talented Persecutor” to obtain one of the two vinyls (you will get the other one in the next run).

Hotel Krat: Make sure you asked Giangio to find a cure for Antonia, that you have instructed Polendina regarding the administration and that you have spoken to Antonia, who will confess to you that she is feeling better. Return to the hotel after defeating Laxasia, and you will find that the old woman is unfortunately dead. In Geppetto’s studio you will find the vinyl on Antonia’s wheelchair, interact to get it.

Ascension Bridge: This vinyl can only be obtained with one run of lies. Once you defeat Laxasia, talk to Sophia and decide to “give her peace”. On her chair next to her you will find the vinyl.

Vinyls obtainable in New Game+ mode

These vinyls can only be obtained after completing the first game run: by starting a game in the mode New Game+ you will be able to unlock the remaining ones:

Via Ceresani: Talk to the merchant right before the “Parade Puppet” boss arena to purchase the vinyl (6000 Ergo). Continuing the game the merchant will disappear: you will therefore have to buy him immediately.

Apartment in Viale dell’Esilio buy the vinyl (10000 Ergo) at the merchant near the Stargazer.

Lorenzini Gallery: along the way you will find a merchant who will sell you the vinyl at the price of 10000 Ergo.

Abandoned Apartment: can be purchased from the merchant (10000 Ergo).

Hotel Krat: after defeating Alidoro and deciphering the cylinder at Venigni and reading the translation in the appropriate menu, talk to Eugénie and choose the opposite dialogue option to what was seen above, i.e. “He was your older brother”. If you are doing the truth run first, consider reversing the collection of these two vinyls.

Entrance on Via Rosa Isabelle: Talk to Subject 826 before facing the boss Simon Manus: you will find him at the Abbey of Arche, using the elevator at the bottom of the multi-story room. Once you have defeated the boss, go to the Via Rosa Isabelle bridge to find the “Test 826” document, so as to obtain the last vinyl.

Obtaining the vinyls will be essential to unlock the Platinum Trophy in Lies of P: in a dedicated guide we have seen all the steps to take.