You have just completed Lies of P and do you want more? Publisher Neowiz might have something in store for you since at least one DLC seems to be planned.

On the South Korean company’s website, in the section dedicated to job offers, we discover that the Lies of P development studio is looking for new staff to create a DLC. We specify that this additional content is marked as planned for production, therefore the work would not have started yet. It is therefore likely that it will take some time before this DLC sees the light.

In the meantime, we remind you that Lies of P has been available for about a month on PC and console. Here you find our review.

