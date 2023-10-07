Lies of P it was certainly one of the surprises that soulslike lovers (especially Bloodborne) enjoyed in 2023. The adventure of the futuristic Pinocchio does not seem destined to end with the ending of the title: there is more.

According to what reported by Gamingbolt, Neowiz would have declared in a rather “silent” manner that he is already working on one (or more) DLC the Lies of P.

The announcement would have come via a section of the company’s official website, which shows some of the objectives for the Round8 team (which worked on Lies of P).

Many players have already had an idea about the possible theme of the DLC: a real crossover between the tale of Pinocchio and another very famous children’s story.

WARNING: as you continue reading you will encounter spoilers, as we will report a line of dialogue taken from the post-credits scenes of the game.

This intuition derives from a phrase pronounced by Paracelsus, which mentions a certain Dorothy. Dorothy is none other than the protagonist of the well-known story of Wizard of Oz.

We remind you that the ones we are reporting to you are only hypothesis: We hope that Neowiz will soon make new information available regarding the Lies of P DLC.