Lidl recalls Chianina burgers: Escherichia Coli alarm

The supermarket chain Lidl has ordered the immediate withdrawal of one of its foods following the circular from the Ministry of Health. The ministry has in fact reported the recall by the manufacturer of a batch of Chianina beef hamburger of Lidl following the detection of the presence of Escherichia coli Stec/Vtec (producer of Shiga toxin and verocytotoxin). The product in question is sold in 200 g packs with the batch number 549886 and the expiry dates 11/10/2023 and 12/10/2023.





The recalled beef burgers were produced for Lidl Italia Srl by the Marfisi Carni Srl company, in the factory in the Paglieroni district, industrial area, in Treglio, in the province of Chieti (identification mark IT 2533/S CE).

What is Escherichia Coli

As the Humanitas website explains, Escherichia coli (E. coli) is the best-known species of bacterium of the Escherichia genus. It constitutes an integral part of the normal intestinal microbiota of humans and other warm-blooded animals. While most strains are harmless, some cause intestinal diseases of varying severity (which can manifest with abdominal pain, vomiting, bloody diarrhea) and extra-intestinal, such as urinary tract infections, peritonitis, septicemia, pneumonia and meningitis. Escherichia coli infection, which can come from contaminated water or food – especially from foods such as fruit and vegetables, often eaten raw, but also from unpasteurized milk and uncooked meat – can be very dangerous, especially for young children and the elderly , who may develop a form of renal failure, hemolytic uremic syndrome.

