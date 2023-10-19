For get 2×1 movie tickets We do not have to make any purchase above any value. You won’t even have to go to Lidl to shop or place an order online. We simply have to download the Lidl Plus application on our mobile phone and search for the code.

Download and install the app

Getting tickets with 2×1 is very simple and we don’t have to make any type of purchase at Lidl. You simply have to download the Lidl Plus application on your Android or iOS mobile phone. When you have downloaded it from the application store and installed it, you must follow the steps that the app asks you to create an account with your personal data and your email. Create your account by confirming the data and you will now access Lidl Plus.

Look for the promotion

Within the Lidl application we will see that there is a top menu with options: Home, Coupons, My Wallet, Brochures and “more”. If you tap on the latter we can access a series of different sections: my tickets, shopping list, recommended for you, Lidl Plus benefits, stores, my Lidl account, online store, redeem code, recipes…

Here we have to look for the section “Lidl Plus Benefits” and click on it. All the options and advantages that using the application gives us will then be opened to us. There are different categories at the top and we can filter: travel, gas stations, leisure, reading, transportation. Or just scroll to see all the benefits or advantages of the application. Among them, the discount to get your 2×1 tickets during this month of October.

Go and tap on “Cinesa” and here you can see the details of the offer and the conditions. Click on “leisure” in the categories, look for the Cinesa section (as it appears in the photo) and tap on the “get offer” button below. A discount code will appear that you can copy and paste to complete the checkout for purchasing tickets online. If you want to buy tickets at the box office, you can do so by showing the code in the app.

Conditions and requirements

How can we use this 2×1 discount at the cinema during the month of October? There are a series of requirements that we must take into account before starting to enjoy it. The first thing is that the code is valid only for 4 tickets in total and for the same film, session and cinema. That is, you will all have to go together if you want to take advantage of the discount. And if you want to have more than one offer or for more than four tickets, you will have to create several accounts in the Lidl app.

When? The code can be obtained from October 16 to October 26, 2023 by following the steps above and is valid for any ticket on any day of the week until October 26, 2023 at all Cinesa cinemas. Valid for general admission but if you want to go to a Cinesa Luxe cinema you will have a surcharge of 2 euros per promotion.

Furthermore, as explained in the bonus conditions: if you opt for a ticket for premium theaters such as IMAX, iSense, Screen one of them.

How to redeem the code

If you are going to make the purchase at the box office, all you have to do is show the Lidl Plus application and show the code to receive the discount. If you are going to do it online, you will have to enter the code.

How is it redeemed? Once we have entered cinesa.es and have chosen the cinema, the film and the session we want, we can access online shopping. We buy as guests or access our online account and select the seats. Our selected entries will appear and the option to choose the number of them. At the top of the website you will see, as in the image below, a section where it says “enter your promotional code”. Write the code here that you have obtained in the Lidl app and the 2×1 will be applied. You can now continue with the purchase but paying less for movie tickets.