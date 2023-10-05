loading…

Refugees from Latin American countries continue to flood into the US. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden’s administration said it would build a border wall to prevent record migrant crossings from Mexico.

In fact, during the presidential campaign, Biden was known to oppose former President Donald Trump’s typical policies.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden, a Democrat, in the 2024 presidential election. Trump made building a border barrier a central tenet of his first campaign for president with the rallying cry, “Build That Wall.”

One of Biden’s first actions after taking office in January 2021 was to issue a proclamation pledging that “no more American taxpayer funds will be diverted to building a border wall” as well as a review of all the resources that have been deployed.

The administration said Thursday’s action does not deviate from Biden’s proclamation because money allocated during Trump’s term in 2019 must be spent now.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that “there is no new Administration policy regarding a border wall. From day one, this Administration has made it clear that a border wall is not the answer.”

Mayorkas said the construction project had been allocated under the previous administration and the law required the administration to use the funds, and the announcement was made at the beginning of the year. “We have repeatedly asked Congress to cancel this funding but Congress has not done so and we are forced to follow the law,” he said, as reported by Reuters.

But Trump quickly claimed victory and demanded an apology.

“As I often state, for thousands of years, there are only two things that have continued to function, the wheel and the wall!” Trump wrote on social media. “Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to move…”