Just over a month after the opening of schools, the lice alarm goes off. “Cases of pediculosis in the classroom” is among the messages frequently present these days on school noticeboards, particularly nursery and primary schools, and when it lands in parents’ chats it can generate panic. It was expected, given that the summer just ended was intense in terms of infestations and these unwanted guests did not spare children even under the umbrella, as reported by pediatricians in various tourist locations.

The first cases in the UK

The problem is also common outside national borders. When it comes to lice, in fact, the whole world is one country. And just at the end of September, for example, school nurses in the United Kingdom launched a warning to families, in a report published in the ‘Nursing Times’ magazine. “Be vigilant, because they are on the rise,” the message.

According to data from NHS (the National Health Service) England, released in a note, between 15 and 21 September there were over 12,700 visits to the health advice page dedicated to lice and nits, 34% more than those made between on September 1st and 7th. The peak was reached on September 18th, when in practice it traveled at the rate of one click every 39 seconds, for a total of 2,196 accesses in one day. This increase in interest in the topic coincides with the start of the school year, experts said, indicating that some schools may have been hit by a lice epidemic after the summer holidays.

“They are a common problem, especially among young children and families in close contact with each other,” commented Chief Nursing Officer for England, Dame Ruth May. “Once detected, there is no need to consult a family doctor, but treatment should begin immediately and all family members should be checked and treated to stop further spread.”

“In Italy the situation will get worse”

The situation, even in Italy, “will worsen with the arrival of the cold season and the longer stay in classrooms”, warns the pediatrician Italo Farnetani, interviewed by Adnkronos Salute. “The beautiful days with high temperatures have so far made life in the open air easier and somewhat reduced the possibility of transmission. And gloves, hats and scarves, which are a traditional vehicle of contagion, are still not used. Regardless of the number of cases, however, the weekly check is always valid and recommended, to be done on Saturdays to have the technical time to intervene”.