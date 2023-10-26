loading…

Libyans take to the streets to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine. Photo/Al Arabiya

TRIPOLI – Parliament Libya demanding that the country’s ambassadors leave the supporting countries Israel in combat Hamas Of Gaza Strip with specific targets against the United States (US), England, France and Italy.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas militants launched attacks that Israeli officials say have killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that Israeli attacks had killed more than 6,500 Palestinians, most of them civilians.

In a statement published on its official website, the eastern-based parliament – ​​which is backed by military figure Khalifa Haftar in Libya split between two rival governments – threatened to cut energy supplies if the “massacre” of Palestinians did not stop.

“We ask that ambassadors in countries that support the Zionist entity (Israel) in its crimes immediately leave the territory (Libia),” the statement read.

“If the massacres carried out by the Zionist enemy do not stop, we demand that the Libyan government suspend oil and gas exports to its supporting countries,” continued the statement as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (27/10/2023).

Libya’s parliament strongly condemned the actions of the governments of the United States, Britain, France and Italy.

It is said that these countries support the Zionist entity in its crimes in the Gaza Strip, while their leaders preach about human rights and the right of people to self-determination.