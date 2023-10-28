The 2015 Rome derby won by the Giallorossi 2-1 led to a tough dialectical clash between the two rival coaches tomorrow in Napoli-Milan

Tomorrow they will find themselves against each other again. And even if several years have passed, when you find yourself face to face with someone and words like “crybaby” and “gritty” come up, it’s difficult for everything to end there. Rudi Garcia and Stefano Pioli meet again tomorrow evening, more than eight years after that vitriolic derby which inflamed the capital in 2015.

At the time the coaches of Naples and Milan sat on the benches of Rome and Lazio respectively: on May 25th their teams will compete in a match which this time is not only valid for city supremacy, but also for access to the Champions League. The Giallorossi win 2-1, goal by Iturbe, equalizer by Djordjevic and decisive goal by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa in the 85th minute.

The pre-match is already red hot. The French coach stings in the press conference: “It seems that Roma have to play with 12 men to get a result, it seems absurd to me. I remember that Lazio won the last match (against Sampdoria, ed.) with an irregular goal after crying against Inter.” At the end of the match, without hiding the bitterness for the defeat, Pioli took a few stones off his feet: “I was very happy with the arrival of foreign coaches in Italy, I thought there was something to learn both from a tactical and behavioral point of view, but then I see that when they arrive here they change quickly and become worse than us. There was no need for Garcia to talk about us as a crying team, it wasn’t a good thing. It was not correct or professional.”

Forehand and backhand therefore, but the battle has just begun. The two meet in front of the press room, with Pioli having finished the conference and Garcia who is about to enter but already knows everything about what his colleague has just told the journalists. The first “hook” is from the Biancoceleste coach: “You’re a liar, you who talk about crybabies…”. Garcia replies: “Shut up, you don’t know how to lose, you’re a moron.” And Pioli: “Now talk about this match, don’t talk about anything else.” General embarrassment of press offices and journalists. After that derby there was another, in November of the same year: Garcia won again (2-0 Dzeko, Gervinho), without too many pre- and post-match controversies. We’ll see what happens tomorrow at Maradona…

