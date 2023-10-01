Those of us moviegoers who continue to regularly go to movie theaters are in luck. Many exhibition halls are making a significant effort to reinvent themselves and convince us that the experience they offer us cannot be equaled in our homes no matter how good our television (or projector) and sound equipment are.

In this area there is no irrefutable truth. The opinion of each fan is absolutely respectable, but there is no doubt about one thing: some movie theaters are now much better from a strictly technical point of view than before the pandemic.

The new Odeon cinemas in the Gran Plaza 2 shopping center in Majadahonda, in Madrid, fit perfectly into this premise. And its six rooms have been designed to bring together the most advanced technologies available in image and sound. When they are ready, and according to those responsible they will be very soon, they will fight face to face with the best cinemas on the planet.

This is not a gratuitous statement. The owners of the Odeon cinemas do not defend it; we believe it. I frequently travel abroad for my work at Xataka and I usually try to visit the best movie theaters in the cities I explore. In all honesty: these cinemas are going to compete without complexes in the first division.

Miraclass screens are largely responsible for the quality of these rooms

When this cinema is finished it will be the only one in Europe that uses LED screens in all its rooms. The solution that those responsible for the Odeon cinemas have chosen are LG’s Miraclass LDAA025 panels, matrixes of diodos LED SMD up to 10.2 meters base and 5.4 meters high.

They have a pixel pitch of 2.5 mm, a resolution of up to 4,096 x 2,160 dots and a typical brightness delivery capacity of 300 nits. A note before continuing: the pixel pitch measures the distance in millimeters between the geometric center of two subpixels of the panel that reproduce the same primary color.

Three of the six rooms in these cinemas incorporate a 5-meter base screen and Full HD resolution, while the remaining three offer us 10.2 meter screens and 4K resolution.

As you can see in the photograph that we publish below these lines, we have had the opportunity to visit these facilities before they are completely ready, so we have been able to see in detail what the installation of both the LG LED matrices and the ambitious surround sound system implemented by those responsible for the Odeon chain.

Miraclass screens work with color processing that has 24-bit precision, which, according to LG, allows them to reproduce 68.7 billion colors. In practice, this benefit allows them to cover the 86.9% of DCI-P3 color space.

Furthermore, it is worth not overlooking that these LED diode arrays are self-emissive in nature, so their native contrast ratio is, on paper, infinite, and their blacks are absolute, two features that users have come to expect. familiar thanks to OLED televisions. Curiously, in the specifications of the LDAA025 matrices, LG announces a conservative contrast ratio (≥4,000:1).

Another technical detail that is worth not overlooking is that these LED screens have great chromatic uniformity. In addition, they can reproduce video signals without problem with a cadence of 24, 25, 30, 48, 50, 60 y 144 Hzso they can deal with HFR (High Frame Rate) movies without a problem, and also with 3D cinema.

Miraclass LED screens have great chromatic uniformity and their useful life is close to 100,000 hours

Its features, as expected, allow them to play HDR content. In fact, although their typical brightness delivery is, as I mentioned above, 300 nits, they can deliver peaks of up to 1,000 nits. However, in a room that completely lacks ambient light it is not at all necessary to provide so much brightness. 300 nits, and even 260, 130, 100 or 48 nits are enough for our experience to be optimal.

In the two photographs that we publish above these lines we can see what both the metal structure that holds the Miraclass screens and the rear panel of these matrices look like. Those responsible for the Odeon cinemas told me that the elements of the frame that guarantee the structural stability of the screens They are welded, not screwedso that they are not affected by the intense vibrations triggered by the subwoofers installed in these rooms.

And it seems reasonable to me because the truth is that the punch of these speakers is monumental. So much, in fact, that the seats vibrate and you notice the impact of sound pressure waves on your chest in the most aggressive sequences from an acoustic point of view. Several rooms of these cinemas are already completely finished, and in one of them I was able to enjoy several demonstrations and some trailers of films that will hit theaters very soon, such as ‘Wonka’ or ‘Napoleon’.

Those responsible for these rooms assure that they have taken care of the sound as much as the image quality. The speakers they have chosen belong to the LS2C line from the Californian company Christie. The speaker equipment varies from one model to another of these speakers, but all of them incorporate several transducers with paper and Kevlar diaphragms to reproduce the mid-range of frequencies, and also various ribbon speakers with kapton diaphragm to restore the treble.

The technicians at the Odeon cinemas have tuned the Christie speakers to provide them with RGB lighting

The LA4C model, for example, brings together 8 6.5-inch midrange speakers and as many 6-inch ribbon speakers. This speaker is capable of reaching a maximum continuous sound pressure level of 130 dB and its frequency response extends from 60 Hz to 20 kHz. An interesting note: its slightly curved enclosure allows it to achieve a horizontal dispersion of 120 degrees and a vertical dispersion of 100 degrees. The technicians at the Odeon cinemas have “tuned” these speakers to provide them with RGB lighting, but during the playback of the movies the speaker lights are turned off so as not to disturb the viewers. The sound in these rooms is Dolby Atmos, as expected.

What struck me most during this first contact with LG’s Miraclass screens was the subjective perception that viewers have about their ability to deliver brightness. Leaving aside what the figures tell us, their self-emissive nature gives us the feeling that they are noticeably brighter than the images that a very good cinema projector gives us. This clearly works in its favor, and not only in this usage scenario; It also allows you to use these screens at events where it is necessary to have ambient light, such as conferences or business meetings.

As far as its color reproduction capacity is concerned, I have absolutely nothing to object to. In ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and ‘Wonka’ they give us a very rich colorimetry with a perfect level of saturation. I am sure that these screens have been carefully calibrated by LG and Odeon cinema technicians, but, in any case, it is enough to observe them for a few minutes with minimally maintained cinematographic content to realize that their performance in this field is outstanding.

Before concluding this article, I think it is important not to overlook the level of detail that Miraclass screens are capable of recovering, and also how respectful this technology is with aesthetic preferences of cinematographers. Some sequences of ‘Napoleon’, the biographical film directed by Ridley Scott that will hit Spanish cinemas on November 22, have a celluloid flavor that suits this film wonderfully.

