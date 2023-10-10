If you still dream of having an OLED TV in your living room, this offer from LG could help you fulfill your desires. And the most current model in the brand’s C range is enjoying several discounts, finding the most interesting in the 48-inch model, going for almost 1,000 euros. It’s now or never!

Enjoy the purest contrast

Panels LG OLED They have demonstrated in recent years that they achieve contrast and sharpness that is difficult to find in other types of technology. View content on this type of screen They mark a before and after on your retina, so purchasing one of these models is usually always the right decision. Especially if you enjoy watching great film productions and series and even if you play with the latest generation video game consoles, which are the ones that will get the most out of these panels.

This model in question is that of 48 inches from 2023and although there are larger versions and a smaller 42-inch one (which many use as a PC monitor due to its qualities), this size is the one that currently offers the best quality-price ratio.

Minimalist design

With an almost bezel-less design and a heavy metal base, the screen shows off its extreme thinness if we look at it from the side, surprising everyone who checks their device. tiny thickness. It is something that OLEDs continue to surprise with today.

They are models that invite you to hang them on the wall with a compatible support, since a quite striking integration is achieved in the room without visually hindering other elements in the living room.

Everything you imagine in technology

A TV with these characteristics could not skimp on technical details, and it practically has them all. Compatible with image formats such as Dolby Vision or all HDR profiles, also with Dolby Atmos sound, and including variable latency mode VRR a 120 Hz and being compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync y AMD FreeSync Premium.

Its dedicated gaming modes allow automatic adjustments to obtain the best latency (with response times of 0.6 ms), making it an ideal model for gaming.

webOS as operating system

LG’s operating system continues to achieve strength year after year, offering very intuitive menus and incorporating the pointer control through the remote control, which helps a lot to navigate through the menus and select content comfortably.

The best price on offer

With this 37% discount, this LG OLED48C34LA is placed at its lowest historical price, bordering on 1,000 eurosand becoming a very interesting option for those who do not need too many inches and want the best possible image quality.