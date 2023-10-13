For weeks there has been talk about possible changes to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in Mexico, which would force companies to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours a week. However, this would not be the only new right in labor matters.

The initiative, proposed last April, has not yet been voted on by the plenary session, but if approved it would lead to a series of changes in workers’ rights. These are:

Expand to 2 days of rest for 5 days of work Have the option to choose your work schedule Have one day off per year with pay to go to the doctor

It was in December of last year when the decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), through which dignified vacations of 12 days were made official, instead of 6, for workers in Mexico, after reforming the articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law.

With the publication of this decree on dignified vacations, the number of continuous days of rest in the first working year has been doubled from 6 to 12. This new legislation came into force on January 1, 2023 and benefits around 22 million working people in the country.

The initiative to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours a week seeks continue improving workers’ conditions in all the country.

