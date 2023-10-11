For days there has been talk about possible changes to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in Mexico, which would force companies to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours a week.

This initiative, which was proposed last April, It has not yet been voted on by the plenary session, but if approved it would lead to a series of changes in the workers.

There is no date when this labor reform will come into force, however, specialists have spoken about the changes that workers would have in their person, That is, if they occur, they would see a positive change. These are:

They would have more free time

By working 40 hours, employees could have those other 8 hours a week to dedicate to personal, family, educational or recreational activities.

Greater work productivity

Specialists indicate that reducing the working day also reduces stress and fatigue, so workers could perform better in their tasks.

Greater flexibility

It is assumed that with the reform, workers would have more options to choose their work schedule, which would help them adapt according to their needs.

