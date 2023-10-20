In Mexico, the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (it will help) indicates that under no pretext and without considering the condition of the workers, all those who have a subordinate employment relationship with an employer, They have the right to receive a bonus. This benefit arose in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in 1970, and it is an obligation for companies to deliver it annually before December 20.

He aguinaldo It is a kind of reward that is given before the end of the year holidays to employees so that they allocate their expenses to this, although it is also an opportunity for them to acquire some goods or services, or even to pay a debt.

According to article 87 of the LFT, All workers have the right to payment of a bonus equivalent to 15 days of salary having completed one year of work. Those who have not completed that period have the right to receive the proportional part.

The bonus is an inalienable right of workers, regardless of other benefits. Employers should not argue economic difficulties of the company or profits to not pay it or to deduct it.

