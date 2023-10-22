The Eren’s older brother died in a tragic accident and left Ömer, Asiye and Emel completely devastated. He was the fundamental pillar of a family that had to move forward as best it could after the death of his parents.

The four brothers were very close and since Kadir left their side, nothing has been the same. Ömer, Asiye and Emel still miss him very much, but Ömer lost, in addition to his brother, his best friend.

The two were very close, they shared many hobbies, dreams and together they fought every day to raise their family. For him she will always be his older brother and nothing changed when Ömer discovered that he was an adopted child and that Suzan and Ahmet were actually his biological parents. For him, Eren will always be his brothers!

It was precisely Suzan who wanted to organize a surprise party for her son for his birthday and Leyla had the great idea of ​​giving him… a t-shirt with a printed photo of the four brothers!

Since the young woman discovered the secret of how Kadir died, which is why she had a strong confrontation with Süsen, Leyla is aware of how much Ömer loved her brother and wanted Kadir to feel much closer with this emotional gift. How beautiful!

Ömer, very excited, thanked her for this nice gesture and wanted to take a family photo to immortalize this magical moment with his parents, cousins ​​and sisters that, without a doubt, will now be remembered. Now the whole family is here!

But Ömer and Kadir not only got along famously on the set of the series, Yigit Koçak and Halit Özgür Sarı, respectively, are like brothers in real life. On their social networks, we have been able to see that they make many plans together.

In fact, at the wedding of Turhan Cihan Şimşek, the actor who plays Oğulcan, all the colleagues from the series also gathered and the actors and actresses who play the Eren brothers could not miss this link.

I hope we can continue sharing great moments of Kadir with his teammates and that in Hermanos we continue to see, even if it is through flashback, Kadir whom we miss so much. For the moment, we will continue to watch that photo on loop that we will hardly be able to forget with the entire Eren brothers.

–