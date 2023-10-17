All of Ömer’s family and friends have come to the club to celebrate his birthday. Leyla has decided to give him a t-shirt with a photo of the four brothers, so Ömer couldn’t help but be moved to remember Kadir. How beautiful!

After the celebration, Leyla and Süsen have a clash… Ömer’s girlfriend claims that young Eren has become sad because of her! “I just wanted to give her something that had sentimental value,” says Tolga’s sister to apologize to her.

Süsen, who fears that Leyla might tell Ömer the truth, warns her friend: she wants her to stay away from Asiye’s brother! And not only that, she accuses her of wanting to use what happened with Kadir to try to make young Eren fall in love with her.

“If you loved Ömer, you wouldn’t hide how his brother died,” says Tolga’s sister in a high tone of voice. To everyone’s surprise, Leyla makes a decision…she is going to tell the Eren family everything!

Süsen cannot allow that to happen, so both women get involved in a struggle that ends very badly for Leyla, who rolls down the stairs and hits her head hard. Furthermore, the entire scene has been seen by Sarp. Will young Yilmaz tell what happened? Will Tolga’s sister survive?

Akif begs Süsen to continue hiding the truth about Kadir’s accident: “Forget about it”

–