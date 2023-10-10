Afra was sad because because of Sarp her cell phone had broken. Oğulcan, then, decides to give her a cell phone that she has found in her house without knowing that it is a cell phone that her mother had hidden because in it there is a video of the accident in which Kadir died.

Afra is studying with Leyla and Tolga’s sister tells her that she has sold her cell phone so she can buy things for the house and Gönül’s daughter tells her to keep that cell phone since her mother can buy her another one.

Although the young woman hesitates at first because it was a gift, she ends up accepting it. She turns it on and then…she discovers the video! It shows that Melisa, Doruk’s sister and Kadir’s girlfriend, collided with young Eren’s motorcycle when she was driving Süsen’s car… causing his death!

Leyla realizes perfectly well that it is Kadir because just a few hours before Asiye had told them the story and had seen photos of him in the Erens’ chicken coop. The young woman also told her friends that she never found the culprit of that terrible accident that ended the life of her older brother and that still remains a mystery. Will Leyla tell her friends what she just discovered?

