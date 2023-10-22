Next week is loaded with Original Sin. While we began seeing Ender and Yildiz distanced again, they ended up uniting again to try to get rid of a new common enemy: Leyla. But far from that, they have awakened “the monster” and now the young woman has declared total war on them. After the humiliation they put her through with the issue of naked photographs, Leyla now wants revenge and she will stay in Istanbul working for Halit. Very close to him!

To make matters worse, the young and innocent Leyla has disappeared, and has brought out her vengeful side… Therefore, she has allied herself with the evil Şahika who intends to help her seduce Halit and thus become his new wife. Will she get it? The young woman will be with him in the office every day!

Leyla in chapter 64 of Original Sin. | Antenna 3

For her part, Şahika will return to the fray more than ever with the intention of recovering her relationship with her brother. To do this, she will pretend that she is having a very bad time and will manage to sneak it to her nephew and Kaya himself. But Ender doesn’t believe it! He knows it’s all a lie!

Will Şahika manage to return to Kaya’s house? Will she manage to get between him and Ender? What will Erim’s mother do to fight her?

Ender won’t stop until Şahika is gone from their lives forever.

Ender in chapter 64 of Original Sin. | Antenna 3

We’ll see if Halit can continue dealing with her children’s courtships, since Lila and Erim keep giving her headaches.

Next week new chapters of Original Sin!

