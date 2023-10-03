Suara.com – Chelsea defender Lewy Colwill is confident that his team-mate Mykhailo Mudryk will become one of the best players in the world.

“He (Mudryk) deserved to get the goal. He is a great player and will become one of the best players in the world. From now on it depends on his future struggles,” said Lewy Colwill, quoted from Chelsea’s official website, Tuesday as published by Antara.

Utilizing a pass from Colwill, Mudryk was able to score his first goal in the Premier League when the Blues were able to beat city team Fulham 2-0.

“Mudryk will give everything as directed in our wing sector. He just needs to show a game like this in every game going forward,” said Colwill.

Mudryk landed at Stamford Bridge Stadium in the transfer window last January. The 22 year old player was redeemed for 70 million Euros from Ukrainian club, Shaktar Donestk.

“It’s been a difficult time for him since joining, but in the first half Mudryk performed really admirably. Everyone now sees his quality and we always see that quality when we are in training,” said Colwill, who is an original Chelsea academy player.

Even though he performed impressively against Fulham, the Ukrainian national team player had to be withdrawn in the second half to be replaced by Ian Maatsen due to injury.

Currently the Chelsea medical team has not provided an official statement regarding Mudryk’s injury. However, Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the player experienced discomfort in his quad (thigh muscle) so he had to be withdrawn at the start of the second half.

“Mudryk feels discomfort in the quad which we need to check further. He is uncomfortable to continue playing. We hope this is not a big problem,” said Mauricio Pochettino.

With the victory over Fulham, Chelsea broke the series of negative results in their last three matches in the Premier League. An additional three points means the Blues are now in 11th place with eight points, while Fulham are in 13th place with eight points.