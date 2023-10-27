Aspirins without analgesic effect, which you only eat for the taste. That won’t convince investors. Tequila without alcohol belongs – to the layman – to the same genre of stillborn products. But then you’ve probably never had good tequila. And it makes a difference that Lewis Hamilton probably doesn’t have to convince investors with his income.

The average Dutch person knows tequila as a transparent substance in a bottle with a funny hat. A disgusting drink that is made even more disgusting by salt and lemon. But just like with whiskey, the bad experiences during house parties and nights out are not representative. A good tequila can taste quite good, so good in fact that there is apparently a market for tequila without alcohol.

Almave is tequila without alcohol

This week (in Mexico, of course) Lewis Hamilton launched the Almave brand together with Agave specialist Iván Saldaña. So this is a tequila without alcohol. There are two types: Almave Ámbar should be sipped with a cube of ice and Almave Blanco is intended for mixing. For example, to make a Tequila Sunrise that doesn’t make you think you’re going to dance well.

The press release explains how tequila is Lewis Hamilton’s drink of choice, but he was looking for an alternative that could let him live his “busy life without limitations.” In other words: without having to lie in bed with a pounding head the next morning. Officially it is not tequila; that name is protected and the drink undoubtedly does not fully meet the requirements.

Almave is for sale in the US and it is not yet known whether the product will come to the Netherlands. In the US it costs just under 35 euros per bottle. The version that you have to drink neat is 5 dollars more expensive. Would you prefer a drink that will give you more courage? Daniel Ricciardo is also a wine grower in his spare time, and even has a glass decanter in the shape of a shoe.