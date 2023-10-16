Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung midfielder Levy Madinda finally opened his voice regarding his continuation in the Blue Prince squad.

Levy Madinda revealed that he handed over his future to the authorities.

“Levy Madinda admitted that he felt at home at Persib and left his future decisions to Persib, JDT and his agent son,” wrote the Instagram account @ngapakfotbal.

Meanwhile, the foreign player who was supposed to occupy Levy Madinda’s position, Tyronne del Pino, appears to be actively uploading the latest news regarding his injury.

Also Read: Maulana’s Fitrah to EPA, Made Agus Astika Eyes Persib Bandung Senior

Via his personal Instagram @tyronne11, Bobotoh also raided the account and questioned his certainty at Persib Bandung.

Because if Tyronne del Pino returns, Bobotoh is curious about Levy Madinda’s fate.

“Mun tyron is back, what’s the fate of Dinda Kumaha boys?” wrote the Instagram account @septiant7.

“Proves that Tyrone can adapt to Persib’s game,” wrote the account @yoga_dwi_septian.

However, until now there has been no official news from Persib Bandung regarding the fate of Levy Madinda or Tyronne del Pino. (*/Dinda)

Also Read: Horrifying! Bojan Hodak is the best Persib Bandung coach compared to the old ones, Tommy Desky reveals this