Shingeki no Kyojin is very close to reaching its definitive end with the last chapter of the small screen adaptation. MAPPA will be in charge of saying goodbye to this work that has lasted up to 10 years in broadcast, but it will not be the only thing we see in the coming days.

Hajime Isayama has announced Bad Boya spin-off of Attack on Titan focused on Levi, one of the characters most loved by fans. The manga will have a total of 18 pages and will place us at some point in the childhood of this young soldier of the Reconnaissance Legion.

This manga will premiere next November 30, 2023along with the last volume of art of the series, where we will see all the sketches that Isayama has had throughout all these years regarding the most important characters in his work.

It is not the first time that Levi has had his own story: several years ago, Isayama already released a special where he explained the origin of Levi’s coldness and the hatred he has towards the titans. Everything indicates that this story will be the last we see of Attack on Titan for a while, so we will have to enjoy the journey until the final end.

