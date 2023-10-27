It was a couple of weeks ago when Level-5 shared new trailers for some of their most anticipated games. However, disappointment in the community occurred when a release date was not shown for each. Now, and to celebrate its anniversary, the studio promises news on the matter very soon.

This is the art shared for Level-5’s anniversary

As you surely remember, Level-5 is working on different promising installments that look very good, so fans are already wanting to know when they will be available.

Now, a few hours before the studio celebrates its 25th anniversary, it was confirmed that it has different plans to start the celebration, so it will share gifts with the community that will surely be appreciated.

DECAPOLICE is one of the most anticipated titles

According to the information shared, the developer revealed that a collection of wallpapers are on the way and will pay tribute to various franchises and well-known characters in its history.

Additionally, Level-5 invited fans to stay tuned in the coming days and weeks for new information related to the release dates of their upcoming titles.

As you can see, it’s a matter of waiting a little longer to find out when games like Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Megaton Musashi Wired and Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will arrive.

