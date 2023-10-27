All of these games are highly anticipated by Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about the next releases that Level-5 plans.

Remember that he has several titles on the way, and now he has offered additional details about some of them. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary on October 28, 2023. To commemorate this occasion, the company will release commemorative wallpapers that will highlight franchises and characters from its history. These will be available on a special website to be shared soon.

Additionally, Level-5 will announce release dates for their upcoming titles in November, so it looks like we will have exciting news for fans. We’ll be alert!

