Yesterday we received news and today we have more. We are talking about games highly anticipated by Nintendo fans: the next releases that Level-5 plans.

Remember that he has several titles on the way, and now he has opened the official website of your anniversary: you can visit it here. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary today, October 28, 2023. And now he has opened an official website where we can see several of his games, such as Ni No Kuni or the Yokai Watch series.

To commemorate this occasion, it is offering commemorative wallpapers on the web that will highlight franchises and characters from its history. These will be available on that page. It has also been confirmed that Level-5 will announce release dates for their upcoming titles in November, so it looks like we will have exciting news for fans. We’ll be watching next month!

What do you think of the Nintendo Switch game news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.