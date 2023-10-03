It seems incredible, but singing games are extremely popular among young (and not so young) audiences, and that is the reason why each year they continue to reach most platforms with new songs and new challenges. Let’s Sing 2024 It keeps adding, and this time it will surprise us with a great list of the world’s top.

Let’s Sing 2024 Songs

It won’t be until November 7 when the most popular singing game on the market hits stores with the new 2024 version, but luckily, Plaion has already shared the entire playlist that we will enjoy in this new installment. And be careful because there will be no less than 35 songs in total, 20 included on the disc and another 15 that can be downloaded for free with the coupon included inside the box (if you buy the digital edition you will automatically download all 35 songs).

The complete list of all Let’s Sing 2024 songs is the next:

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Queen – Another One Bites The Dust

Imagine Dragons – Bones

Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone

JVKE – Golden Hour

SHAED – Trampoline

Ace of Base – The Sign

Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me

Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

John Newman – Love Me Again

David Bowie – Life On Mars?

LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds

Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby

Rosa Linn – SNAP

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas

Tom Odell – Another Love

GAYLE – abc (nicer)

And the 15 additional songs that can be downloaded for free are:

Quevedo – Sea View Paulo Londra – Adan and Eva Myke Towers, Juhn – Bandido Aitana – In The Car Beret, Melendi – From scratch Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice – Let it go! La La Love You ft. Olaya Axolotes Mexicanos – El Fin del Mundo Daviles de Novelda – Flamenco y Bachata Pocahontas – Colores en el Viento Saiko – Sikora Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA Mora, Jhay Cortez – Memorias Sofia Reyes feat. Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto – 1, 2, 3 David Bisbal, Aitana – If You Want It J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente

When can it be purchased?

The game will come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 7and you can buy it through the usual stores or from the console itself in its respective virtual store.