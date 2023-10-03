Pay attention, fans of Let’s Sing! Here we get confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Let’s Sing 2024 will arrive on the hybrid console at the end of the year.
It seems that the November 7, 2023 and today their song list has been confirmed. This is the international version:
BTS – Dynamite
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand
Billie Eilish – Your Power
Queen – Another One Bites The Dust
Imagine Dragons – Bones
Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone
JVKE – Golden Hour
SHAED – Trampoline
Ace of Base – The Sign
Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me
Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)
John Newman – Love Me Again
David Bowie – Life On Mars?
LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds
Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby
Rosa Linn – SNAP
Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas
Tom Odell – Another Love
GAYLE – abc (nicer)
Y estas si compraste la versión digital:
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look (Again)
Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA
Linkin Park – Lost
Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere
Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
Bebe Rexha – Heart Wants What It Wants
P!nk – Never Gonna Not Dance Again
Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place
Luke Combs – The Kind Of Love We Make
Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do
Pocahontas – Colors Of The Wind
Anne-Marie & Niall Horan – Our Song
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
Let’s Sing 2024 Spanish Edition
And the Spanish version includes:
BTS – Dynamite Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand Billie Eilish – Your Power Queen – Another One Bites The Dust Imagine Dragons – Bones Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone JVKE – Golden Hour SHAED – Trampoline Ace of Base – The Sign Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) John Newman – Love Me Again David Bowie – Life On Mars? LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby Rosa Linn – SNAP Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas Tom Odell – Another Love GAYLE – abc (nicer) We can download these 15 songs to complete your list: Quevedo – Ocean View Paulo Londra – Adan and Eva Myke Towers, Juhn – Bandido Aitana – In The Car Beret, Melendi – From scratch Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice – Let it go! La La Love You ft. Olaya Axolotes Mexicanos – El Fin del Mundo Daviles de Novelda – Flamenco y Bachata Pocahontas – Colores en el Viento Saiko – Sikora Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA Mora, Jhay Cortez – Memorias Sofia Reyes feat. Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto – 1, 2, 3 David Bisbal, Aitana – If You Want It J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente
More features
We remind you of its details:
New Career Mode: For the first time in the history of the Let’s Sing franchise, Career Mode takes you from singing student to stardom. Overcome songs, challenges and meet unforgettable characters. Local Multiplayer: Allows up to four players to enjoy a karaoke party with an endless list of hits. New online multiplayer mode: “Let’s Sing Fest” allows you to compete in a friendly environment. Join a room with an infinite loop of songs and climb the leaderboard. Avatar Customization: Customize your avatar with a unique style, from its appearance to its movements. New Stages: Let’s Sing 24 features a completely revamped aesthetic, taking you to festival stages for your performances. VIP Pass: Expand your song library and access more online features with the VIP Pass.
What do you think?
Fuente.
Leave a Reply