Pay attention, fans of Let’s Sing! Here we get confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to what was shared, Let’s Sing 2024 will arrive on the hybrid console at the end of the year.

It seems that the November 7, 2023 and today their song list has been confirmed. This is the international version:

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand

Billie Eilish – Your Power

Queen – Another One Bites The Dust

Imagine Dragons – Bones

Shawn Mendes – When You’re Gone

JVKE – Golden Hour

SHAED – Trampoline

Ace of Base – The Sign

Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Before You Love Me

Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)

John Newman – Love Me Again

David Bowie – Life On Mars?

LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Thunderclouds

Ava Max – Million Dollar Baby

Rosa Linn – SNAP

Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas

Tom Odell – Another Love

GAYLE – abc (nicer)

Y estas si compraste la versión digital:

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look (Again)

Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA

Linkin Park – Lost

Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere

Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios

Bebe Rexha – Heart Wants What It Wants

P!nk – Never Gonna Not Dance Again

Bailey Zimmerman – Rock And A Hard Place

Luke Combs – The Kind Of Love We Make

Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do

Pocahontas – Colors Of The Wind

Anne-Marie & Niall Horan – Our Song

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Let’s Sing 2024 Spanish Edition

And the Spanish version includes:

We can download these 15 songs to complete your list: Quevedo – Ocean View Paulo Londra – Adan and Eva Myke Towers, Juhn – Bandido Aitana – In The Car Beret, Melendi – From scratch Frozen: The Kingdom of Ice – Let it go! La La Love You ft. Olaya Axolotes Mexicanos – El Fin del Mundo Daviles de Novelda – Flamenco y Bachata Pocahontas – Colores en el Viento Saiko – Sikora Miley Cyrus – Party in the USA Mora, Jhay Cortez – Memorias Sofia Reyes feat. Jason Derulo & De La Ghetto – 1, 2, 3 David Bisbal, Aitana – If You Want It J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente

More features

We remind you of its details:

New Career Mode: For the first time in the history of the Let’s Sing franchise, Career Mode takes you from singing student to stardom. Overcome songs, challenges and meet unforgettable characters. Local Multiplayer: Allows up to four players to enjoy a karaoke party with an endless list of hits. New online multiplayer mode: “Let’s Sing Fest” allows you to compete in a friendly environment. Join a room with an infinite loop of songs and climb the leaderboard. Avatar Customization: Customize your avatar with a unique style, from its appearance to its movements. New Stages: Let’s Sing 24 features a completely revamped aesthetic, taking you to festival stages for your performances. VIP Pass: Expand your song library and access more online features with the VIP Pass.

