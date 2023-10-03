Per Let’s Sing 2024 the complete track list of all the songs and songs present in the musical title at launch has been announced. We remind you that the announcement teaser was published for the game in July. Additional songs are available for free download via the voucher included in the package physical editions of Let’s Sing 2024. For digital purchases, these songs will be automatically included in the download. Below is the complete track list via Spotify:

20 Songs

BTS – Dynamite Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand Billie Eilish – Your Power Queen – Another Bites the Dust Imagine Dragons – Bones Shawn Mendes – When You’re Not There JVKE – Golden Hour SHAED – Trampoline Ace of Base – The Sign Lost Frequencies ft. Calum Scott – Where Are You Now Marshmello & Jonas Brothers – Leave Me Before You Love Me Kelly Clarkson – Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) John Newman – Love Me Again David Bowie – Life on Mars? LSD (Labrinth, Sia & Diplo) – Storm Clouds Ava Max – The Million Dollar Girl Rosa Linn – SNAP Ed Sheeran & Elton John – Merry Christmas Tom Odell – Another Love GAYLE – abc (cuter)

15 Songs

Lizzo – Speaking of Damn Meghan Trainor – Made You Look Like Miley Cyrus (Again) – Party in the USA Linkin Park-Lost Fleetwood Mac: Everywhere Anne-Marie – Hello Adios Bebe Rexha – The Heart Wants What It Wants P!nk – I’ll Never Dance Again Bailey Zimmerman – Rock and a Hard Place Luke Combs – The Kind of Love We Make Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson – Crazy What Love Can Do Pocahontas – Colors of the Wind Anne-Marie and Niall Horan – Our Song Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Let’s Sing 2024 will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series X/S. Continue to follow us for more information.

Mariano De Martino 3 October 2023