The most celebrated woman in our country is undoubtedly Wendy Guevara, not only for her charisma and her foray into social networks, but also for having won the hearts of the audience by obtaining the victory of “La Casa de los Famosos México”. EL INFORMADOR spoke exclusively with her about the launch of her reality show through ViX, “Wendy, lost but famous”, available now this Thursday.

In this project, her friends, Kimberly, Paola, Salma, Evelyn and Grecia, among others, as well as her family and very close people, are sharing with her. “All my friends come out and I am super happy because we had fun, we had a great time, they let us be totally ourselves, so transparent”. And it couldn’t be any other way, being themselves, natural and fresh has been the magic of their success, “they didn’t give us a script, or what to say, or anything, and the truth is that it was spectacular, you couldn’t even feel the cameras TRUE”.

Wendy warns that the Kardashians should be worried. “I saw a similar reality show, that of the Kardashians, but (they) are going to stay cold, they are going to attack each other a lot (laughs). We are the Kardashians from here in the neighborhood… In ‘Wendy, lost but famous’, You will see my origin, from here where I was born, from the El Coecillo neighborhood, in León Guanajuato, So (the public) will know everything, what I like to eat, for example, and people will come out who have known me since I was a little child. So, they are going to tell so many anecdotes and nonsense that I used to do.”

If Wendy has a spark, it is because she inherited it from her parents, Doña Faby and Don Paco. “They are going to get to know my parents and my family very well, they are going to talk to them about many things, this is really impactful, it is very nice. My parents are very good people, we all also have our character and our demons, but we control them. The truth is that we are doing very well on social networks and now that I was the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ they proposed this project to me on ViX and I said… ‘great!’. If I endured 10 weeks of many cameras recording me, then I’ll endure a little more.”

In the first episode, for example, dear Wendy talks about how little time she has to sleep and rest with all the intense days she has of interviews, social events and presentations. “We have 36 dates around the Mexican Republic and I have a great time at the airport with Kimberly and Paola, we sleep there, plus the stopovers when there are no direct flights“, in addition to the cameras behind one, but the truth is that things are done with a lot of love, with a lot of dedication and with good vibes.”

He also says that like every person, he has his ups and downs. “I’m not a robot and sometimes there are some shots where I’m upset or I make faces and say I’m fed up, but it’s normal, it’s part of my life and whoever is offended, then they can bear it.” Wendy She is always clear and expresses that she prefers to say what she feels upfront, because now everything she says is news, whether good, bad, funny or joking.. “They make a fuss… but I simply say what I think, but I have always said it, each head is different and we must respect what each person says, of course we have the right to reply and we can give our opinion, but when they love you “You might be like other people, that’s what’s wrong.”

Finally, Wendy expresses that on her social networks she has control of what she wants people to see, but in her reality show, “I go out in the bathroom naked,” saying that the public has the opportunity to see her in this project from all angles. In addition, figures such as Anitta, Kevin Álvarez, the soccer player and other personalities also appear in Wendy’s show, “everyone was super friendly and super cute and we had a lot of chaos, that’s the important thing,” she concludes.

FS

Themes

Wendy Guevara

ViX

Streaming

Redes Sociales

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions