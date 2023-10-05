When changing operators, low cost companies rub their hands. Taking into account the current situation and the forecasts on where portability will go in the coming months, low-cost operators will take a large part of the traditional telecom customers.

Operators like Orange, Vodafone and Movistar see how other operator models are taking over and The price ends up being the differential factor when choosing an operator In our country.

Portability to pay less

According to the study ‘Telco: Mobile and Fixed broadband connectivity’, prepared by the strategic consultancy Oliver Wyman, during the next year 2024, 41% of Spaniards who will change mobile operators will switch from one de traditional companies to a low-cost operator.

This marks a growing trend of telecommunications users who looking to pay less. This report collects data from more than 7,000 clients from France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. The intention to switch from traditional operators to low-cost operators in Spain is the second highest in Europe, only surpassed by Italy, with 46%. In the rest of the countries included in the research they present lower percentages: France (35%), the United Kingdom (32%) and Germany (28%).

The data from this study confirm that price is the main factor in choosing an operator (followed by performance, speed and quality of the network and the volume of data available) and rates and that the customer churn rate —known as churn— from traditional operators to low-cost ones is an increasingly stronger trend.

According to the scenario foreseen by this study, 53% of the clients of companies such as Movistar, Orange o Vodafone In Spain it will likely end up in the portfolio of a low-cost operator in 2024.

The Digi Model

In our country, a great example of this trend is Digi. The Romanian operator has established itself as the fifth national operator (it will be fourth when Orange and MásMóvil merge) and the great merit of its strategy is its aggressive pricing policy.

Digi has registered more than 848,600 ports in the first nine months of the year, which represents an increase of more than 28% compared to the same period in 2022. In the month of September alone, the operator has added more than 97,700 fixed and mobile telephony ports.

Furthermore, as reflected in the study by Beatriz Lacave, a partner in the Telecommunications, Media and Technology industry at Oliver Wyman, there is another factor to take into account about the exodus that is going to occur of clients from traditional operators to low-cost: the client who goes to the ground floor no longer returns to a traditional operator. In his opinion, in this scenario it is very difficult for operators to design their commercial offers to be profitable while not opening the door for them to go to the competitor that apparently offers the same services at a better price.

The expert also takes into account another factor that makes low cost gain greater strength in Spain: they are also usually the cheapest options in convergent fixed-mobile rates. “In an inflationary context, in which some operators have also increased prices in the last 12-24 months, households seek to adjust their spending. The report shows a clear European trend in favor of low-cost mobile operators that is accentuated in Spain. While this is consistent with the larger market shares of traditional operators, it also indicates greater exposure of their customer bases.”