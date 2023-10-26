The return of the great former player to San Siro must not cause the team to lose concentration: the coach will ask his team to only think about victory to remain first. But one doubt remains: will everyone shake Big Rom’s hand before kick-off?

Andrea Ramazzotti

October 26 – 09:27 – MILAN

The victory against Salzburg, Simone Inzaghi’s number 13 in the Champions League on the Inter bench (Spalletti and Conte, together, in three years have won 5…), is already behind us and from today we only think about Pinetina at the match against Roma. Attention: the match against Roma and the three points needed to stay first in the standings; not face to face with Lukaku, a potentially explosive crossroads which, if not managed well, can only cause damage to Lautaro and his teammates. This is why the work on the players’ minds by the Piacenza coach, but also by the managers, will be at least as important as that on the pitch.

NO REWINCHES

—

Inzaghi started the season on a high, with 9 wins in his first 12 competitive matches. He is first in the league and in the Champions League group. And he also has some regrets for the 5 points “wasted” in the two matches against Sassuolo and Bologna when he was put back. The Nerazzurri picture so far is therefore bright… and the former Lazio coach doesn’t want it to be ruined in the next delicate match with Roma. Delicate due to the value of the opponent, but also because emotionally the match will be complicated due to Big Rom’s return to the Meazza. Inzaghi knows very well that the Belgian’s break with Inter, understood as a club, has also interrupted relations between friendship that had been cemented in the three seasons spent by the big boy from Antwerp at Pinetina. He himself was hurt by the affair because in the press conference on 12 July he had put him at the center of his technical project in 2023-24 (“I really want him to stay” he said). Simone, however, has moved on and will ask his players to do the same thing. Not to seek useless personal revenge. The imperative will be to think as a team. Indeed, for the good of the team.

WRONG MOVES

—

Nobody in the locker room criticized Lukaku’s choice to leave if he didn’t get along well with Inzaghi, but they didn’t like the way the center forward chose to leave. Not answering the phone to anyone when the negotiation with Juventus came out, after the polls already held with Milan (before the Champions League final), was seen as a lack of respect, as turning one’s back on a group that had always supported him. Even in the difficult moments that the number 90 had last season thanks to the injuries to his left thigh. Clarity would have been more appreciated and probably would not have led to such a deep rift. The clear example is the separation in the summer of 2021: even in that case Lukaku wanted to leave Pinetina (to return to Chelsea), but he had communicated this, even after starting his retirement, to Inzaghi, to the management and then also to the team. This time, however, he ignored human relationships. In short, for many of the Nerazzurri, Romelu will not be just any opponent. However, this desire for revenge must be channeled positively. Avoiding unnecessary nervousness. Inzaghi knows this well and will work on it.

LIMIT IT IN THE FIELD

—

In short, Inter-Roma must not transform into… Inter-Lukaku. It would be the worst way to approach the match on a psychological level. And the Nerazzurri, who in these first 12 official matches of 2023-24 scored first 11 times (they only went behind at Real Sociedad), cannot afford to make a mistake in their approach to the match. To think about what Rome did off the pitch. The only objective must be to limit him, not allow him to attack the depth or use his physique for the insertions of the other Giallorossi. This is why, this time more than on other occasions, psychological work will be fundamental in addition to that on the field.

MAXI LOPEZ-ICARDI CASE

—

The greetings in the changing rooms and in the tunnel deserve a separate discussion, but above all the “traditional” ones in the middle of the pitch, before the start of the match. Will everyone shake hands with Lukaku or will someone imitate Maxi Lopez’s gesture with Icardi, in that now famous Samp-Inter match in April 2014? It will also depend on the Belgian’s attitude, but the club and the coach will do everything to avoid fueling tensions. Indeed, the objective will be to keep the focus on the pitch and the match itself. Not on the great ex who will have to be “only” the center forward of a Roma team that must be beaten to remain first in the standings.

