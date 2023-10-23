Dyson is a brand well-known for its vacuum cleaners, both corded and cordless, but they sell many more products that are also popular, such as various hair dryers. The downside is that, like all their devices, the prices are not affordable at all.

For example, the Dyson Supersonic Origin costs 399 euros, and everyone says it is worth it, but what about? If you simply prefer a much cheaper alternative? In that case, there is a proposal from Xiaomi. Yes, from Xiaomi: It is their ionic dryer and costs 50 euros.

The Xiaomi H501 is not officially for sale in Spain, unfortunately, as is the case with some of the most curious products from the Asian firm, although you can buy them from Spain thanks to AliExpress.

This ionic dryer with 110,000 RPM is available in three colors and is one of Xiaomi’s most curious devices.

Also, there is a key advantage to this product, and that is that it is part of the Choice program, so in In just five days you can have your purchase at home without paying a cent in shipping costs.

The price is very, very attractive, and normally the ionic models are much more expensive, and this one from Xiaomi boasts revolutions and some features that place it far beyond what would be usual to expect seeing its price.

It barely weighs 345 grams, so it’s barely noticeable if you carry it in your backpack or bag to the pool., which is one of the most common uses for dryers, even domestic ones. Obviously you must keep in mind that you are going to need a plug.

The Xiaomi H501 has 8 blowing modes, 2 wind speeds and 4 wind temperatures, so it is suitable for all hair types and needs, for all year round, so it certainly doesn’t lack versatility either.

The price is the same for all models and colors: metallic gray, metallic purple and white, three very attractive versions.

