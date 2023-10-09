Within the telephone market, there are some mobile phones that always have to be taken into account, year after year, and they are the high-end Samsungs, especially the flagship of the Korean firm, which right now is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a device that It has power like few others and also boasts a large screen and one of the best cameras.

All this makes it an expensive mobile, yes, but not so much anymore, and in the Prime Offers Party that Amazon is celebrating it has been left at “only” 1,049 euros, which is still an important investment but is almost 400 euros below its original price.

We must not lose sight of the fact that We are talking about the version that comes with 256GB of storage and also includes a charger in the boxsomething that other manufacturers like Apple no longer do, and this charger is suitable for making the most of fast charging at 45W.

This is undoubtedly one of the best Android of the moment, with the S-Pen stylus and unparalleled power, as well as an exceptionally large Super AMOLED screen.

In the analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra we were able to see first-hand that you have to scratch a lot to be able to put a single fault on it, and that is that with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 it is a beast in terms of power, and it has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X and S screen -Gift pen.

Not only that, but the result when taking photos is exceptionally good at night and day, and it has some innovative features that make it interesting, such as the reverse charging, which allows you to use the back cover of the S23 Ultra practically as a wireless charger.

From there, it’s a feast of everything you can ask for from a phone at this point: 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, 8K video and stereo speakers, among other things.

Yes, they are more than 1,000 euros in price and already there it starts to compete against transatlantic liners such as those mentioned above, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro, two very tough rivals to fight, but if you want the best of the best You have to end up breaking the bank, and the S23 Ultra gives you practically everything.

It is true that if there is a drawback, and we verified it in the review, it is that One UI, the version of Android that Samsung uses, is very far from what, for example, Google can offer with its Pixels, an aspect to polish by the Koreans, but even so there is hardly any negative impact.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here