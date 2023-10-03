The system includes a microphone and two cameras: here’s how it works and how it could be applied

October 3, 2023

Who remembers the Wind jamsr? They were the aftermarket screens invented by that genius Craig Vetter (see the entry that such a large and vertical plexi could cause.

Even in much more recent times, the aerodynamic protection of tourers and sport tourers has to deal with a balance between the needs of ensuring perfect vision, limit aerodynamic noise and protect from impact with the wind. Higher fairings or ones with wider profiles can produce more noise and generate vortices, while everyone will have found the upper line of the plexiglass right inside their field of vision at least once in their life, disturbing the overall visibility a little .

Honda and its engineers must have thought of this type of eventuality when they decided to protect a windshield that was not only electrically adjustable but also “feels” the wind and the amount of noise produced. Not only that, through some cameras facing the pilotsthe windshield “understands” what the optimal height is so as not to conflict with the driver’s field of vision.

Now, seen in isolation this innovation could almost seem like a gadget but patents like this must instead be inserted into broader contexts and linked to the set of possible developments that a large manufacturer like Honda puts in the bag to offer – if and when the time comes – an integrated suite of many or all of these devices.

Going into a little more detail, the patent drawings published by Cycleworld show a microphone housed on the pilot’s helmet (or on the tank) which has the main purpose of measuring the quantity of noise generated by the wind pressure and therefore ordering the control logic (which however acts according to the pilot’s general indications on how much noise is desired) to appropriately adjust the height of the dome.

On the other hand we have, as mentioned before, two cameras housed on the rear-view mirrors which point towards the driver’s eyes: they have the specific purpose of communicating the height of the gaze to the control unit and therefore serve to understand at what height the windshield must be adjusted so as not to conflict with the driver’s field of vision. Everything is then managed by the rider through the controls on the handlebars depending on whether priority is given to protection from noise and wind or perfect riding vision.

The association of this patent with what is in all respects the perfect motorbike for integrating any electronic innovation, the Gold Wing, is immediate: a touring motorbike, which is not affected too much by a possible increase in weight, where space on board to house devices and control units is abundant and certainly with users who are perhaps more ready than others to welcome everything that can increase comfort and smells of technology. Even if the images of the patent seem to recall Honda’s Grand Tourer, it is by no means certain that this patent will see concrete application in the short term. After all, the House of the Golden Wing has, in recent years, patented a plethora of solutions (think of brain-machine communication or the fall arrest system) which we have not yet seen applied to its top of the range.