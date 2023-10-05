Because we will have to get used to cohabitation tournaments, despite the thousand difficulties they bring

With the lack of hunger for the World Cup that we have, it might also seem musical to us to celebrate “the champions of Spain-Portugal-Morocco-Uruguay-Argentina-Paraguay 2030”. But do you want to put this tongue twister with the charm of the sound of Spagna 82, our Mundial? With the memory of Germany 2006? Yet, we will have to get used to it: cohabitation tournaments will be more and more frequent, especially with final stages involving 48 teams.