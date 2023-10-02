Lenovo’s convertible console is now available for reservation through the manufacturer’s official website. With a price of 799 eurosyou can put your name on a unit of this highly anticipated console, which will officially land next 31 October. Units will be quite limited, so you better run and hurry if you don’t want to miss the opportunity to have one of the best portable consoles of 2023.

Lenovo Legion Go, a beast to close the year

2023 has clearly been the year of portable consoles. But we are not referring to those pocket models for running emulators. We are referring to the new generation of consoles with AMD processors that are capable of running high-caliber games previously intended for large computers.

The business has changed enormously, and Lenovo did not want to miss it, which is why they launched this Legion Go. The device has a processor Ryzen Z1 Extreme, similar to that of the ASUS ROG Ally, but its main peculiarity lies in its removable controller system, which is reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch. Even so, these controls will have their own personality, since one of them has an optical sensor to be able to use it as a desktop mouse and play shooters with greater comfort. It is something we are looking forward to testing well to see how it performs.

The model that you can find on the Lenovo website offers a capacity of 512 GB SSD M.2, there being, for now, no other different version with more or less capacity. Therefore, there will only be a single version of the console, waiting for the manufacturer to launch a version with a Z1 processor (without Extreme), repeating ASUS’ move and managing to lower the price a little more.

Is it better than Steam Deck?

Yes. It doesn’t take too long to confirm that, technically, the Legion Go is much superior to the Steam Deck due to the use of a higher generation processor. Another issue will be the gaming experience, something that Steam Deck has greatly optimized and whose operating system is loved by everyone who has the opportunity to try it.

Furthermore, its imposing 8.8 inch screen It has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixelswith 500 nits of brightness and a maximum rate of 144 Hz.

Reserve now

For 799 euros, you can now reserve the new console with a date of delivery for next October 31, enjoying a computer with Windows 11 and a spectacular 8.8-inch screen that makes it one of the consoles with the largest screen on the market along with the Ayaneo KUN, which will also be launched in the coming weeks. And run because the units are flying.

Fuente: Lenovo