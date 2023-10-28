Actress Lena Headey confesses that she has not seen The House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones and reveals if she liked the fate of Cersei Lannister.

Lena Headey has a brilliant film career as she has played fascinating characters such as Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, Sarah Connor from Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Queen Gorgo from 300 and Ma-Ma from Dredd. Now, in a recent interview she explains why she hasn’t seen House of the Dragon.

These are his words.

Game of Thrones

When asked if she had seen House of the Dragon, Seed said “No,” since for her it would have been “Very strange.” Yeah”

When asked what the ideal ending story for Cersei Lannister would have been, Lena Headey replied: “I think we all think about our ideal ending, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself. And Maisie Williams (the Arya Stark actress) and I fantasized about a confrontation between Cersei and Arya. She would return as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different decisions.”

“I think, in retrospect, everyone understands that. You’re in this and you’ve been so involved that there’s a moment of… Why? But I absolutely understand.”

“I miss people, because you fall in love with people and you create these family units. Although that takes a little time. There is a strange pain in those relationships. But I don’t miss it. We did it. We put everything into it. “He changed everyone’s damn world and we will always have him.”

Now Lena Headey has worked on the science fiction series Beacon 23, where a man lives in a space lighthouse that helps travelers in the cosmos and we will soon see her in The Abandons. Additionally, she has interesting projects Ballerina Overdrive, Crooks, Svalta and New-Gen.

