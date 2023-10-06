Instant cameras have fallen in love with many users who are looking for a retro but at the same time modern touch. The possibility of photographing and obtaining a physical copy of the photo instantly is something that continues to surprise the youngest (what a must see), but it is true that others who are already familiar with the format, seek to recover that vintage touch that it offers. instant development. But, what if we united the best of the vintage and digital worlds?

Leica SOFORT 2, the camera that prints photos

From the hand of Leica we get a somewhat peculiar model, since the company has put aside its high-end cameras and many megapixels to present an instant photography model that is very similar to those launched by Polaroid. In reality, it is a second attempt, since this is the second generation of the brand’s instant cameras.

And under the name of IMMEDIATELY 2, this instant camera is presented as a hybrid solution with which we can also print photos that we have on our phone. On the one hand, it works as an instant camera with which to take photos with a lens equivalent to 28 millimeters on 35 millimeter film, and with an aperture of f/2.0.

The sensor is quite simple, since it has a total resolution of 4.9 megapixels, although more than enough to fill the surface of the film to be developed. These films have a size of 86 x 54 millimeters, and the photo itself occupies a total of 62 x 46 millimeters. That is, a format identical to that of the Fujifilm Instaxand this Leica is based on the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, which has exactly the same body, lens and rear button panel.

A portable printer

The interesting thing about this model is that, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, we can send images that we have on our mobile phone to print on film the photo we took with our phone, and thus transfer it to the real world in an instant. The camera also solves one of the problems of instant models, and that is that at the same time the photo is taken, its internal memory stores a digital copy of the snapshot to avoid losing it.

Thus, if we link our phone, we can download the images taken and also have a copy in digital format.

How much does it cost?

This new Leica is already the cheapest Leica that you will be able to buy today, with the exception of not reaching the exalted levels of its digital sisters. The Leica SOFORT 2 has an official price of 390 eurosand will arrive at the manufacturer’s official store and authorized distributors starting November 9 of this year.