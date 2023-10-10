Collaborations between LEGO and Nintendo franchises have resulted in spectacular sets. Of course, fans of both worlds are always on the lookout for new works and with the confirmation of the sets inspired by Animal Crossing, the hype went through the roof. We already have details, release date and even price in dollars, but how much will they cost in Mexico? We tell you below.

Find out how much LEGO Animal Crossing sets will cost in Mexico

Through a press release, LEGO expanded detailed information about the LEGO Animal Crossing sets, including the official price they will have in Mexican pesos. As we already informed you, the collection consists of 5 sets, all of them inspired by characters, settings and moments from the adorable Nintendo franchise. In that sense, LEGO reports that these are sets that are easy to assemble, with notable attention to detail and with everything necessary so that children (and also those who are not) can be sure that the collaboration replicates the standard of Nintendo quality.

That said, below, we reveal all the details and price of each LEGO Animal Crossing set in Mexico that will be on sale starting March 1, 2024.

Create your LEGO Animal Crossing world as you want it – with Isabelle, Tom Nook, Marshal and more. Coming March 2024!#AnimalCrossing #LEGO #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/au1hZ9k6pl — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 10, 2023

LEGO Animal Crossing: Visit to Cinnamon’s House

Bricks: 389 Ages: 6+ Measurements: over 6.5 inches (17 cm) high and 10 inches (25 cm) wide Characters: Cinnamon and Fauna Price: $999 MXN

LEGO Animal Crossing: Azulino’s Birthday Party

Bricks: 170 Ages: 6+ Measurements: Over 3.5 inches (9 cm) high, 6.5 inches (17 cm) wide and 4 inches (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration Characters: Azulino Price: $349 MXN

LEGO Animal Crossing: Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

Bricks: 164 Ages: 6+ Measurements: Over 3.5 inches (9 cm) high, 8 inches (20 cm) wide and 6.5 inches (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration Characters: Bunnie Price: $499 MXN

LEGO Animal Crossing: Boat Ride with the Captain

Bricks: 233 Ages: 6+ Measurements: Over 3.5 inches (9 cm) high, 11 inches (28 cm) wide and 6.5 inches (17 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration Characters: Kapp’n and Marshal Price: $759 MXN

LEGO Animal Crossing: MiniNook and Minina’s House

Bricks: 535 Ages: 7+ Measurements: over 6 inches (15 cm) high and 15 inches (39 cm) wide Characters: Tom Nook and Pussycat Price: $759 MXN

