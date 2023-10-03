We have already mentioned it many times: LEGO sets number in the hundreds and nowadays it is rare to find a movie, series or building that does not have its replica in the famous bricks. To continue maintaining this milestone with pride, however, the firm needed to offer its proposal inspired by Dune something that, if the leaks are correct, will become a reality next year. This is what we know about the future kit.

Dune, a phenomenon

Although many did not bet a euro on the new adaptation by Denis Villeneuve, the Canadian director showed that he came to make a version of the story of Frank Herbert as never before. Considered by many as an unadaptable work, Dune: Part 1 managed to transport us to Arrakis and make us enjoy a cast of actors who fit their roles practically perfectly.

It is true that its abrupt ending left many (basically those who have not read the book) with a strange feeling and few knew that this first part would be in charge of adapting the half of the workthus making the film almost an introduction to the universe and leaving us waiting for a second installment in which all the real action actually occurs, with the integration of Paul Atreides and his mother within the Fremen and their intention to do justice and avenge his father’s death.

Discussions aside about whether the cut was in the right place or not, the truth is that its success at the box office was good enough for Warner to give the go-ahead for Dune: Part 2, a film that was scheduled to be released next month but now, due to the actors’ strike, we will have to wait until March of next year. Will this be the perfect timing for the launch of your first LEGO set?

The first LEGO set in the saga

A German distributor has been in charge of leaking the news of the existence of this set. Specifically, it is a kit of construction of a thopterthe mythical vehicle with which they travel on the planet of spice, which is expected to be accompanied by several minifigures – in the style of Star Wars ships, which usually come with several characters -, so we are betting on the presence of Paul Atreidesour great protagonist, and who knows if Gurney Halleck, Stilgar or Chani, among others.

There is also nothing confirmed about the size or number of pieces, but the website that leaked the information believes that it will be a set designed for people over 18 years of age, which means that it will have a significant number of bricks, as is usually the case with sets. intended for adult audiences. Obviously, no image has emerged at the moment.

If nothing else fails, we should see it on the shelves in the first quarter of 2024, thus coinciding with the premiere of the second part of Dune. Do you already see yourself riding the famous vehicle?

