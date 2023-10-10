At last! We bring you all the details of LEGO Animal Crossing, with its 5 sets, prices and official release date.

Just a few minutes ago we informed you of a LEGO Animal Crossing leak full of details. Now, LEGO and Nintendo have moved to show everything that is to come and, in the process, confirm the leaks. Both companies have raised the curtain with a new video shows all LEGO Animal Crossing setsconfirm your release date and brings all the details of this crossover.

Outdoor activities camping with Coni, Fauna setting up a little house, Cinnamon shaking a tree to pick apples, Azulino giving everything to the microphone at a birthday party, Munchi finding treasures under stones, Captain fishing on his boat, Tom Nook doing their thing in the warehouse and Michi having a cup of coffee. You can see it all below

All LEGO Animal Crossing sets, their price and release date

There is no lack of details of any kind. From the projects to Totakeke brochures, the slingshot, the shovel, hammers, fully decorated houses, fishing rods and even the Nook Warehouse. Everything you would expect from the Animal Crossing world converted to LEGO is here, although it won’t hit stores until March 2024.

LEGO Animal Crossing – MiniNook and Minina’s House

Number of pieces – 535 pieces

Precio – 74,99 €

Release date – March 1, 2024

LEGO Animal Crossing – Cinnamon’s Visit

Number of pieces – 389 pieces

Precio – 39,99 €

Release date – March 1, 2024

LEGO Animal Crossing – Azulino’s Birthday Party

Number of pieces – 170 pieces

Precio – 14,99 €

Release date – March 1, 2024

LEGO Animal Crossing – Boat ride with the Captain

Number of pieces – 233 pieces

Precio – 29,99 €

Release date – March 1, 2024

LEGO Animal Crossing – Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities

Number of pieces – 164 pieces

Precio – 19,99 €

Release date – March 1, 2024

And when exactly does it come out? As you have seen, each and every one of the official LEGO Animal Crossing sets has a scheduled release date of March 1, 2024. We are just a few months away from being able to complete this collection with all sets which, in addition, They can be connected to each other!

