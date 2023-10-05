LEGO e Nintendo have announced the arrival of Animal Crossing in the world of assembleable bricks. At the moment, there isn’t much concrete news on the matter, other than the announcement trailer (which you can see at the bottom of the news), which shows some of the most famous characters from the life simulator series in format minifigurecome Puffy e Tom Nookwho welcome the arrival of this partnership.

As mentioned, there is not much other information, even if recent leak they had talked about an arrival in March 2024, with 5 different kits ranging from $14.99 to $74.99.

Below you can see the official tweet from Nintendo Italy, announcing the arrival of LEGO Animal Crossing. Still concerning the world of Nintendo’s animal life simulator, we finally remind you that the Switch bundle dedicated to New Horizons, the latest chapter released in the series, which will be available from October 20th, was recently announced.