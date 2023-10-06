If you are passionate about LEGO and you are afraid to see the hours you have played Animal Crossing on Switch, you can now start collecting Berries: Tom Nook, Candela and the rest of the neighbors will make the leap from the video game to building blocks through a new official collaboration. And although what is shown is just an appetizer, the figures of its characters are already asking you to make room for them on your shelf.

Through a small preview, Nintendo itself has made official from its official accounts the new line of LEGO sets inspired by its charming (and terribly addictive) life simulation game showing several of the neighbors and administrators of our small villages with charm and, if we look a little, there are even trees designed to hang the same fruits from the games.

Until we see if they are the same size as the other LEGO collections, the bodies of the LEGO figures LEGO Animal Crossing They are the same as the models in the rest of the sets, with unique details on the clothing and heads inspired by each neighbor. Will all the neighbors and visitors of New Horizons?

On the other hand, at the moment neither the houses, nor the establishments, nor the infrastructures of Animal Crossing, which hardly have any mystery given their simplicity. Although, on the other hand, it will be very curious to see how LEGO invites us to decorate and customize the sets to our liking following the idea of ​​the most recent deliveries.

There is much to be announced ahead, starting with the LEGO sets that will be offered initially and the date on which they will be available, although we hope to clear up the mystery very soon: October 12 World Gaming Day will be celebrated and the Danish company itself already anticipates that by then we will see announcements and surprises.

Maybe the Animal Crossing LEGO They may not be as picturesque and original as the Super Mario Bros. sets, but as an idea they are terribly attractive to fans of any age of the Nintendo saga. Above all, for those who always dreamed of having their own replica of their New Horizons island beyond the video game. The question, from here, is whether LEGO will have them ready for Christmas, which, now into October, is getting closer and closer.

