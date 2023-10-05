A couple of months ago we revealed to you that LEGO was working on an Animal Crossing product line for this year. Now, confirmation has come from Nintendo, which has released an official video confirming the good news to the fans.

LEGO Animal Crossing trailer

Although it does not yet have a release date, LEGO’s collaboration with Animal Crossing will hit stores in the coming months. You can enjoy the trailer with Canela, Tom Nook and other popular neighbors below:

As you can see, very popular neighbors like Coni, Fauna o Munchi They will be part of the collection, with many others to be confirmed that will arrive over time, we hope. According to previously shared rumors, the available sets are expected to be released in March next yearand they are the following:

Set 77046: $14.99 (170 pieces) Set 77047: $19.99 (164 pieces) Set 77048: $29.99 (233 pieces) Set 77049: $39.99 (389 pieces) Set 77050: $74.99 (535 pieces)

With this move, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the new Nintendo license to join the LEGO universe, after Super Mario did the same a few years ago with a lot of thematic products that expanded their particular world.

What do you think? Will you buy the LEGO Animal Crossing set when it comes out? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.