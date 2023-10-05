After many rumors, Nintendo has finally confirmed a LEGO set based on its Animal Crossing franchise, although we do not know more details.

What a joy we just had. You already know that LEGO is increasingly linked to video games. It has become very clear after the exclusive Super Mario and Sonic sets, and even a collection based on Horizon Zero Dawn.

For months, it has been rumored that Animal Crossing would be the next franchise to adapt to LEGO bricks.

No sooner said than done. Nintendo announced this afternoon the collaboration between LEGO and Animal Crossingwith a set that fans of the simulation franchise will love.

Everything indicates that the designs are inspired by the models of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest game in the saga for Nintendo Switch. Is it possible that we will see a LEGO update for the title?

For now, at least we know that LEGO Animal Crossing is now officialand we are looking forward to knowing more details.

Animal Crossing and LEGO strengthen ties

Nintendo has made a firm commitment to adapt its characters to LEGO figurines. We saw it with the different LEGO Super Mario collections, which this year have launched new sets (even with Donkey Kong).

Now, Animal Crossing will become the second Nintendo IP to collaborate with LEGO. So far we have only seen a brief teaser about it.

You can watch it below (the trailer is also embedded above):

In the teaser we can see up to 8 LEGO Animal Crossing figuresat a bottom price that reminds us of our paradise island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Tom Nook y Cinnamon They are the two stars of the show, as expected. The figures are cute, and they recreate every detail of both characters in New Horizons.

As for the other six figures, they are different neighbors represented in the form of LEGO blocks. What is your favorite?

At the moment, we do not know the details (price, date and availability) of the LEGO Animal Crossing set. A recent rumor placed its launch in the month of March 2024.

What do you think of the LEGO Animal Crossing figures? Will you get this Nintendo set? Maybe we will also see some in-game news for the Nintendo Switch exclusivewhether in the form of cosmetics or designs to personalize our island.