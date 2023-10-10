From Del Piero to Zidane, from Mandzukic to Ravanelli, recent and past champions return to play for an evening to celebrate 100 years of Juventus ownership by the Agnelli family

This evening

—

The opening ceremony of the “Together, a Black & White Show” event will be followed by the Juventus Family Match and the presentation of the Juventus Legends, who will then be the protagonists on the pitch. Among those present, announced Zidane, Ferrara, Sousa, Ravanelli, Di Livio, Montero, and also Del Piero, Marchisio, Matri, Mandzukic, Barzagli and Conte. Platini and Lippi will sit on the bench. The event also has a charitable purpose, in favor of “Save the Children”.

October 10, 2023 (modified October 10, 2023 | 11:03 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED