Suara.com – The Change Coalition will always continue and remain upright even though a number of politicians from supporting political parties (political parties) are entangled in legal issues.

This statement was made by the Secretary General of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Aboe Bakar Al-Habsyi in response to two NasDem Party cadres, namely Johnny G Plate and Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL who were involved in legal problems.

Aboe Bakar also confirmed that the case would not affect the victory of the prospective pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar.

“All cases have no influence on us. We (the Change Coalition) will continue and stand straight,” he said as quoted by Antara, Saturday (14/10/2023).

Not only that, he said that his party respects the legal case process involving SYL so that it runs in accordance with applicable procedures.

However, he emphasized that the Change Coalition remains committed and solid in winning the Anies-Muhaimin pair.

“All of us (the Change Coalition) are committed and solid in winning Anies and Cak Imin,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aboe Bakar is still keeping the composition of the Anies-Muhaimin winning National Team a secret.

“Later we will announce the names,” he said.

Apart from that, the Change Coalition, he continued, is still open to parties wishing to join and expresses support for Anies and Cak Imin.

“Ahlan wa sahlan, we are waiting,” he said.

In line with Aboe Bakar, NasDem Party DPP General Treasurer Ahmad Sahroni stated that the legal case involving Nasdem Party cadres would not affect Anies-Muhaimin’s victory.

“We support the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to process the cases that are currently ongoing,” he said. (Between)