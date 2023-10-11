Applet TV+ has presented a new poster for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a series based on Legendary’s MonsterVerse

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is bringing Legendary’s MonsterVerse to Apple TV+ later this fall, and the streaming service has revealed a new poster for the series that will expand Legendary’s world around Godzilla and the Titans by further exploring Monarch’s side in a new series that crosses both the past and the present as humanity tries to get to the bottom of the Titans and their impact on the world.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, and as part of a renewed partnership between Legendary and TOHO. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Kurt and Wyatt Russell as the same character across different time periods as he has been chasing Godzilla since the 1950s.

When can we see the series?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+ and one episode will be released every Friday until January 12. Produced by Legendary Television with TOHO licensing Godzilla as part of the partnership with Legendary once again, the series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm , Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski among others.

Synopsis:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that devastated San Francisco and the shocking revelation that the monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two brothers following in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch. The clues lead them to the world of monsters and eventually down the rabbit hole to army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), which takes place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways in which epic, momentous events can impact our lives.

