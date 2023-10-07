Director James Gunn has revealed interesting details about Superman: Legacy and Lois Lane who will be played by Rachel Brosnahan.

James Gunn, the renowned writer and director who is preparing the film Superman: Legacy (2025), has recently unveiled one of the DC comic covers that served as inspiration for his script in the upcoming reboot of this wonderful Cinematic Universe. This revelation has excited fans who are eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic Man of Steel to the big screen.

In a series of social media interactions, James Gunn shared a photo of the film’s art department adorned with various Superman-related covers. Actress Elizabeth Tulloch, known for playing Lois Lane on The CW series Superman and Lois, noticed one cover in particular that features Lois in the foreground wearing a purple cardigan. She commented: “The one with Lois on the cover. Wearing a purple cardigan was one of the images I sent to our wardrobe department to try to emulate. “Many fans had told me that purple was Lois’ color.”

James Gunn responded enthusiastically: “I really love that art and used it in my treatment!” The cover in question is Action Comics #965 from 2016, which highlights Lois Lane alongside Clark Kent, Jimmy Olsen and Perry White in the background. This suggests that Lois will play a crucial role in the film, possibly marking her first meeting with the Man of Tomorrow.

Action Comics #965

The film continues its course.

As pre-production on Superman: Legacy moves forward, filming has yet to begin due to the Hollywood strike. James Gunn has revealed that much of the film will be filmed in studios in Atlanta, with sets in various locations around the world.

The film focuses on the story of Superman as he tries to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent from Smallville, Kansas. This iconic superhero embodies truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that often considers kindness to be passé.

The cast of Superman: Legacy includes David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Additionally, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho have recently joined the cast. Skyler Gisondo is also rumored to play Jimmy Olsen, and there are indications that Kurt Russell, star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), could be in talks for the role of Jor-El.

Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters on July 11, 2025, marking an exciting return of the Man of Steel to the big screen and promising a new take on this beloved superhero. DC Comics fans are eager to find out how Gunn will bring his unique vision to the iconic character. Since, he is demonstrating his knowledge of the source material.