We are already enjoying the second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spectacular series starring Titus Welliver.

Could this series be more interesting? Everything they have prepared is incredible! For Michael Connelly, the master of realistic murder mysteries, is keeping readers and viewers guessing with his iconic character, Harry Bosch. After seven successful seasons, the homicide detective has taken an unexpected turn, becoming a private detective in Bosch: Legacy, which is currently in its intriguing second season that is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Season two’s impressive cast is led by Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang and Denise G. Sanchez.

Official synopsis:

Bosch: Legacy continues to follow the story of Harry Bosch, who, after retiring as a homicide detective, becomes an incisive private investigator. We also delve into the life of Honey “Money” Chandler, a feisty lawyer who faces a crisis of faith in the justice system after surviving an assassination attempt. Additionally, Maddie Bosch, Harry’s daughter, will face the challenges and opportunities of being a rookie on the dangerous scene of the streets of Los Angeles.

In this second season, Bosch and Chandler team up to solve a new case, chasing a smart killer who could outsmart them. Additionally, Maddie Bosch’s police career is in jeopardy after a traumatic kidnapping at the hands of a mysterious assailant. Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating the murder of Carl Rogers and all fingers point toward Bosch and Chandler as suspects.

Michael Connelly has proven to handle mystery and drama very well.

Michael Connelly is a prolific author with thirty-eight novels to his credit, including successful series such as Harry Bosch, The Lincoln Lawyer and Renée Ballard, with more than 85 million copies sold worldwide. Numerous of his works have reached the coveted No. 1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list, including titles such as Desert Star, The Dark Hours, and The Law of Innocence. Connelly is a former Los Angeles reporter with a background in true crime reporting, and also serves as executive producer on three hit television series: Bosch, Bosch: Legacy and The Lincoln Lawyer.

